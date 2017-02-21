Driver dies at scene of Gettysburg crash

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was pronounced dead Tuesday night at the scene of a crash in Gettysburg.

Police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of Middle and Baltimore streets for a crash with injuries.

Officers with the Gettysburg Borough Police Department determined a sedan traveling east on West Middle Street crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the rear bumper of another vehicle. The striking vehicle then went over the curb on the north side of West Middle Street and crossed both lanes of Baltimore Street.

The vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole.

The front window of nearby business, Christine’s Café, was also damaged.

The deceased male driver has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

