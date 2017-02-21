Do we still need Black History Month?

By Published: Updated:
on-deadline-16x9

Does pointing out our differences divide, or enlighten? Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and James Crummel talk about race relations in the United States and the context for celebrating Black History Month. They also discuss medical marijuana security headed your way (think armed guards) and the qualities of great leadership.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s