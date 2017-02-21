Do we still need Black History Month?

Does pointing out our differences divide, or enlighten? Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and James Crummel talk about race relations in the United States and the context for celebrating Black History Month. They also discuss medical marijuana security headed your way (think armed guards) and the qualities of great leadership.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Guards get training to prevent medical marijuana crimes

Don’t forget to watch “Hidden History,” a special edition of ABC27 focusing on Black History Month. It airs on Thursday, February 23rd at 7:30pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...