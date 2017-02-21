Demolition makes way for new Salvation Army center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army has begun demolishing three vacant and blighted buildings to make way for construction of its new service and worship center.

The proposed 39,000 square foot facility at 29th Street and Rudy Road will have a food pantry, nutrition education kitchen, chapel, and gymnasium. An education wing will have classrooms for after school, pre-K and summer programs for children as well as training programs for adults.

The Salvation Army says its current Midtown location was not meeting the demands of those in need of its services. It said the new seven-acre site was selected for its accessibility, close proximity to local schools, and green space for gardens and recreation areas.

A fundraising campaign to complete the project is ongoing. The Salvation Army has raised about half of the $12 million needed for the project.

