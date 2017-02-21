Crash involving train and car reported in Cumberland County

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Carlisle are investigating a crash that was reported to involve a train and a car.

Part of Mountain Road in South Middleton Township is closed near the area of Leidigh Drive, according to a state police dispatcher.

State police could not immediately provide additional details but stated a report would be released once information was compiled.

A photo provided by an ABC27 viewer shows a Norfolk Southern train and a dark sedan at the scene.

