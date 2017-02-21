Coroner called to scene of fire in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County.

Crews were called around 7:10 p.m. to a residence in the 900 block of Mary Street in West Hempfield Township.

A county fire dispatcher confirmed authorities had received reports of entrapment in the building, which is a house separated into apartments.

A fire marshal was also called to the scene to investigate.

The American Red Cross will also provide assistance. It is unclear at this time how many people have been impacted by the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

