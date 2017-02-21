Cooler today, but another big warm up coming

Although today will be slightly cooler than yesterday and the weekend, it will still be well above average for February standards. Clouds will increase today ahead of a warm front, but no rain is expected. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 50s. Tonight will be mild thanks to the cloud cover with lows only falling into the lower 40s. Once the warm front lifts through, warmer air will follow. Tomorrow will also be rather cloudy at times, but highs will be in the lower to mid 60s…a full 10 degrees warmer than today! It will be difficult to experience a day of full sunshine for the rest of the week, but temperatures stay warm and perhaps could hit another record by Thursday! There could be a few light, stray showers by late in the day Thursday. Beyond that, a cold front will swing through Pennsylvania on Saturday with some showers and even a few thunderstorms. Behind that front, temperatures return to the 40s for Sunday and early next week with blustery conditions behind the front too. Even with those cooler temperatures on the way, it’s hard to believe we are talking about thunderstorms in the forecast rather than snow. Stay tuned!

