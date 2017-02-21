Construction on I-81 in Cumberland County to resume early

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says the unusually warm weather has prompted contractors to resume work on Interstate 81 days earlier than scheduled.

The $19.5 million widening project in Cumberland County will resume around 9 p.m. Wednesday. It involves building a third lane and new inside shoulders in each direction.

During the two-to-three-week project duration, traffic will be restricted to a single lane in one or both directions of I-81 between Exit 57 for Route 114 and Exit 59 for Route 581.

Construction will be underway between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, then again on Sunday night, weather permitting.

The speed limit through the work zone be reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph and remain that way for the duration of the project.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of May 2018, also involves extending the northbound on-ramp as an auxiliary ramp between the two interchanges and extending the westbound ramp from Route 581 along southbound I-81 to the interchange with Route 114.

