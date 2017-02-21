Chambersburg police charge illegal immigrants with identity theft

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police say they have charged two illegal immigrants with identity theft following an investigation into another illegal immigrant using stolen identity documents to obtain employment.

Last Monday, a Chambersburg resident was denied benefits at a local Social Security office because he was working two separate jobs, one of them at Eldorado Stone, LLC. in Greencastle. The man denied ever working there and was told someone using his name and Social Security number was currently employed with the business.

The victim filed an identity theft report.

Investigators determined 25-year-old Ervin Domingo-Felipe, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, purchased a Social Security card and a forged California identification card with the Chambersburg resident’s name. Domingo-Felipe used the documents to gain employment.

Police say Domingo-Felipe will be charged with one misdemeanor count of identity theft.

In addition, investigators found two other illegal immigrants from Guatemala had been using Social Security cards issued in Puerto Rico and forged identification cards to obtain employment at the same Greencastle business.

Francisco Perez-Vasquez, 18, and Selvin Roberto Perez-Vasquez, 25, were both charged with one misdemeanor count of identity theft.

