Bills would expand Amber Alert System to include hit-and-run accidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two bills introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate would expand the Amber Alert System to include hit-and-run accidents.

Hit-and-run advisory alerts would display the information of vehicles suspected to be involved in hit-and-runs, such as make and models and license plate numbers, on electronic signs and billboards, as well as text messages through Pennsylvania State Police’s Wireless Emergency Alert System.

The legislation, introduced by Senator Anthony Williams, would also require the investigating law enforcement agency to alert all vehicle repair facilities in Pennsylvania via a system developed by PennDOT.

The alerts, called Jay Alerts, are named after Jayanna Powell, 8, who was hit and killed in November when walking home from school in Philadelphia. The driver apparently took his car to a body shop twenty miles away in order to avoid detection.

“It seems like a good idea. It’s a way to get quick notification out to the various auto body shops, to let them know to be on the lookout for this vehicle,” said defense attorney Edward Spreha. “People who are involved in these accidents will often travel a great distance to get the vehicle fixed, because they realize that people will be looking in the immediate area.”

The bills have not yet cleared committee.

Similar legislation has been enacted in California, Colorado, and Maryland.

