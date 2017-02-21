Allowing your child to study abroad

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s common for college students to spend a semester or even a year studying abroad but rare for high school students to do that.

Tricia and Ben Wootton of Enola spent the holidays in France. They were visiting their 16-year-old daughter Jenna who is completing 11th grade at Charles de Gaulle High School in Vannes. It was Jenna’s dream and desire to study abroad in high school and the Wootton’s agreed to let her go.

“She did all the homework. She took three years of the language and she kept pushing and pushing and pushing,” Ben Wootton said.

This was not an easy decision for the Woottons. They knew Jenna would be gone for almost a whole year. She left Enola last August and must stay overseas til June.

“It was definitely a leap of faith for me ’cause it took everything I had to let her go,” Tricia Wootton said.

The idea is for Jenna to stay put with her host family to become fully immersed in the French culture; not just learning in the classroom but also learning about how the French live, their customs, traditions and way of life.

“I just had this idea in my head that I wanted to go to France and study the culture and see what it’s like to live there, so now I’m here and I’m doing it and I’m living it and it’s so cool,” Jenna Wootton said via Skype.

The program is offered by a French company. The cost is about the same as the annual tuition at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, where Jenna is a student, plus airfare. It was a tough decision for the Woottons to let their young daughter go, but they feel it was worth it.

“I talk to her once every two weeks. I hear how well she’s doing and how happy she is and that makes me feel good she’s accomplishing her goals,” Ben Wootton said.

Jenna returns to Trinity this fall as a senior getting full credit for completing 11th grade overseas.

