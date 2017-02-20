Wandering toddler found; Mother charged

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa – (WHTM) – A Shippensburg woman may face charges after her two-year-old daughter was found alone outside their Southampton Township home last week.

State police in Carlisle says the youngster was found on the side of a street outside homes around 8AM Friday in the 100-block of Timber Lane. Authorities say the toddler was not dressed for the cold morning temperatures. After knocking on several doors the youngster’s mother was located. She told police she had been sleeping. Her name has not been released.

State police say they contacted Children and Youth Services when they found the family’s home unsuitable for the child because of unsanitary conditions. A C-Y-S investigation continues.

