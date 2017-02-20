Trump seeks national security adviser, health care strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s holiday weekend featured a raucous campaign rally, a health care strategy session, interviews for a new national security adviser – and even a few holes of golf.

Trump brought four contenders to his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday as he seeks a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week. Trump says he wants to make a decision in the next few days.

The president also drilled down on policy during his working weekend at Mar-a-Lago, attending a strategy session on how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Joining him were Health Secretary Tom Price and the director of the White House budget office, Mick Mulvaney.

