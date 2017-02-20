Swastikas drawn in chalk outside Lower Paxton home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an incident where swastikas were drawn in chalk at a Lower Paxton Township home.

Township police said a resident of the 2500 block of Wicklow Drive reported the incident Sunday night after discovering the swastikas on his driveway and front porch area.

Multiple swastikas were drawn in pink and yellow chalk.

Investigators said the drawings were made sometime between 5-10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at (717) 657-5656.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...