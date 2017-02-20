State police in Chester County issue alert for missing man

EMBREEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Embreeville, Chester County have issued a missing endangered person alert for a 52-year-old man.

Patrick Loftus was last seen on Ashtree Lane in Charlestown Township around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police describe Loftus as being 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds with short black hair. He wears glasses and was last known to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the words “Key West” on the front, dark gray sweatpants and a New York Rangers cap.

Loftus may be at risk of harm.

Anyone in contact with Loftus should immediately call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police in Embreeville at 610-486-6280.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...