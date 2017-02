DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating numerous reports of arson at a Duncannon campground site.

According to a press release, multiple buildings were intentionally set on fire early Sunday morning at Lions Club Campground.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 717-567-3110.

