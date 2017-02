WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump heads back to Washington today after a working weekend at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump personally interviewed more contenders for national security adviser. He also attended a strategy session on how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, with top aides including Health Secretary Tom Price and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.

There was also a raucous campaign rally-style appearance.

