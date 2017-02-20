Police seek caretaker accused of stealing $115K

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused stealing more than $115,000 from someone who hired him as a live-in caretaker.

Police said 51-year-old Donald Blunt took 13 personal checks from the victim’s home, made them out to himself, and deposited the money into his personal bank account.

Investigators believe Blunt has fled the Lancaster area. He’s wanted on charges of theft by unlawful taking, forgery, and theft by deception.

Anyone with information on his current location is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...