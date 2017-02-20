Police: Man commits suicide after shooting driver on Rt. 283

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a Delaware man fatally shot himself just minutes after he shot another driver on Rt. 283.

It happened around 6:30 Sunday near the exit for Salunga.

According to police, the 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was driving west on Rt. 283 when he fired out the driver’s side window, striking 67-year-old Michael Lohr.

Lohr’s wife called police and reported that her husband had been shot in the upper back as he drove.

Another driver on Route 283 called police and reported a reckless driver. Manheim Borough police responded and located the vehicle as it traveled north on Hossler Road.

When the car stopped at Hossler and Colebrook roads, police say a male passenger got out of the car and said the driver had a gun and was suicidal.

A single shot was reportedly fired inside the car. Police then found the driver with a gunshot wound to the head.

The male passenger is believed not to have been involved in the shooting and is not facing charges.

Police learned the shooter had been dealing with personal issues at the time of Sunday’s incident.

Michael Lohr was treated at a hospital and released later Sunday night.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield police 717-898-3103 or Manheim police 717-665-2481.

