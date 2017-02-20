Police looking for missing Lower Allen teen

Isabella Pace (submitted)
Isabella Pace (submitted)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Isabella Pace was last seen on Jan. 28.

Pace is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Investigators don’t know what she might have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

