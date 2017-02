CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Chambersburg are investigating a home burglary that left an elderly man out of nearly $6,000.

It happened on Feb. 2 at a home on Henry Road in Green Township.

Police say someone entered the home through an unlocked door and took a Grizzly safe, which contained about $6,000 in cash and coins.

It’s not clear if the 69-year-old homeowner was present at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 717-264-5161.

