Police: Drunken man started fire in home after shouting at neighbor

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested on several charges last week in Dauphin County, including arson and ethnic intimidation.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called Thursday to the 2200 block of Walnut Street for a disturbance.

Police said 32-year-old Joshua May was intoxicated and outside yelling obscenities at a neighbor.

A small fire was reported in May’s residence while another person was inside.

Police arrested May and charged him with arson, reckless endangerment, ethnic intimidation, public drunkenness and harassment.

He was arraigned and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s