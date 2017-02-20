Police: Drunken man started fire in home after shouting at neighbor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested on several charges last week in Dauphin County, including arson and ethnic intimidation.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called Thursday to the 2200 block of Walnut Street for a disturbance.

Police said 32-year-old Joshua May was intoxicated and outside yelling obscenities at a neighbor.

A small fire was reported in May’s residence while another person was inside.

Police arrested May and charged him with arson, reckless endangerment, ethnic intimidation, public drunkenness and harassment.

He was arraigned and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.

