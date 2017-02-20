Police charge man in ax attack on family member

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged with attempted homicide in York County after police say he attacked a family member with an ax.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department was called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the 4100 block of Old Orchard Road for a reported domestic assault.

Investigators determined a 30-year-old man struck a 61-year-old family member with an ax following an argument.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for emergency treatment and was later released.

Police charged the suspect, who has not been identified, with one count of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...