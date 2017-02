LANDISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Landisburg are investigating a burglary at a local convenience store.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Poppas Convenience Store on Landisburg Road in Spring Township.

Police say someone broke into the store and took nearly $1,400 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Watkins at 717-567-3110.

