Perfect weather for this holiday Monday

Temperatures shot back into the upper 60s and lower 70s yesterday across Central PA, shattering the record high temperature for this date at the Harrisburg International Airport. The old record of 66° set back in 1997 was bested by 69° Sunday afternoon. It will be slightly cooler for today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but lots of sunshine is on the way for this Presidents’ Day! Clouds increase a bit tonight with lows dropping back into the lower 30s. Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds and cooler high temperatures, in the lower 50s.

After a stray shower very early Wednesday morning we remarkably climb back into the 60s for several more days in the extended forecast. There isn’t much moisture on the way either. Other than those showers possible early Wednesday, there could be a few showers on Saturday morning too. That’s about it. The extended forecast looks mild and dry with all the arctic air tucked up in Canada and no signs of it coming southward anytime soon. Enjoy this Spring preview…unless you love some snow this time of year!

