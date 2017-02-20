Pa. bill calls for redistricting reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have reintroduced legislation to reform how the state maps out its legislative and congressional districts.

Senate Bill 22 would establish an independent 11-member commission; four from each of the two major political parties and three not affiliated with either party.

Commission members would not be allowed to hold a political or party office, be related to those who hold office, or work for those who hold office.

Sponsoring state Sens. Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Mario Scavello (R-Monroe/Northampton) said the districts would be redrawn using modern technology and software.

“It’s time to take the stakeholders out of the redistricting process and turn it over to the people,” Boscola said in a statement. “We can’t fix how we’re governed until we fix how we choose who governs us.”

Currently, under the state Constitution, the commission is made up of four caucus floor leaders who choose a fifth member as chair.

The next round of reapportionment begins in 2021.

