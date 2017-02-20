OTC Sleep Aids

If you’re struggling with insomnia, you might want to think twice before you reach for over-the-counter sleep aids. Many of the drugs are labeled “non-habit forming”, but Consumer Reports reveals potential risks in taking them.

Although some ingredients are not physically addictive, there can be a risk of psychological dependency. A Consumer Reports national survey found 20-percent have taken over-the-counter sleep medication within a year and in that group, almost one in five took them daily. Most concerning: 41 percent said they took them for a year or longer.

At the time of their approval as over-the-counter sleep aids, there was not enough evidence to show that the drugs caused dependence so the label “non-habit forming” still remains.

The FDA tells Consumer Reports using a sleep aid for two weeks or less at the labeled dose makes it “…very unlikely that the consumer will become dependent on it.”

Over-the-counter sleep aids also carry warnings: they can cause serious side effects like next-day drowsiness, dizziness and confusion, and frequent use can increase the risk of dementia and even Alzheimer’s disease. If your insomnia is persistent, it’s time to see your doctor.

