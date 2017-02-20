Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Fox Road in Elizabeth Township.

Police say 37-year-old John P. Williammee, of Manheim, was attempting to brake at a curve when he lost control of his motorcycle and entered the opposite lane of traffic. As his motorcycle fell onto its side, police say 63-year-old Harold E. Turner, of Lititz, struck Williamme and the motorcycle.

Williamme was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

