Midstaters take advantage of warm weather

With springtime weather and a day off from school, families in the Midstate are taking advantage of outdoor activities.

Spring is in full swing at Armitage Golf Club.

“For February, I’ll take it,” Willie Slade of Steelton said as he warmed up for the season.

Others have been hitting the links all weekend.

“Probably the first time we’ve ever played in February,” John Miles of Mechanicsburg said.

Armitage was seeing close to summertime numbers on the course this weekend.

The warm weather is exciting golfers getting in their first strokes of the season, but skiers at Roundtop Mountain Resort aren’t thrilled they might be taking their last runs of the season.

“It’s like all slush, but it’s been good,” said Blake Voegl, who came in all the way from Baltimore.

He suspects this might be his last weekend at Roundtop.

“A lot of weekends I was busy, so I couldn’t come out,” he said. “I would have liked to come out a little more.”

Another skier, Levi Hartman, agrees the season is ending too soon.

“Pennsylvania is like that,” Hartman said. “Last year we got that crazy snowstorm, this year we barely got anything, and now we might not even make it till March.”

But Roundtop officials predict at least a few more weeks on the slopes.

“We were able to make snow around the clock for more than a week a couple of times this year, so there’s probably two and three feet of snow over most of the mountain,” marketing director Chris Dudding said.

Dudding says they’re hoping for a few more cold days so they can make more snow and extend the season.

