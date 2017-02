MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township police say a man crossing the Lititz Pike was struck and killed Saturday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Lititz Pike (Route 501).

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

