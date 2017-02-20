‘Lego Batman’ stays No. 1, conquers ‘The Great Wall’

Jake Coyle, Associated Press Published: Updated:
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Batman, voiced by Will Arnett, in a scene from "The LEGO Batman Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Batman, voiced by Will Arnett, in a scene from "The LEGO Batman Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – “The Lego Batman Movie” commanded the Presidents Day weekend box office, staying No. 1 for the second straight week, while the China-focused “The Great Wall” failed to show much muscle in North America.

According to studio estimates Sunday. “The Lego Batman Movie” topped the weekend with $34.2 million, sliding only 35 percent from the previous week. The Warner Bros. release will cross $100 million cumulatively on Monday.

Universal’s “Fifty Shades Darker” pulled in $21 million in its second week, again slotting in behind “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“The Great Wall,” the most expensive film ever made in China, grossed $18.1 million. That’s a poor result for a movie that cost $150 million to make. But “The Great Wall” has already been a hit in China, where it made $171 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s