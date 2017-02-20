Harrisburg reports most crime lower in 2016

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City officials say there were fewer robberies, assaults and burglaries in 2016, while auto thefts grew by 27 percent and reported rape cases more than doubled from the previous year.

Crime statistics released Monday show an 18 percent decrease in robberies from 2015, from 222 to 181 cases, and a 51 percent decrease from 2013 when 368 robberies were reported. Assaults decreased seven percent from 2015, from 1,274 to 1,180 cases, and 13 percent from 1,355 incidents reported in 2013.

Burglaries dropped five percent in a year, from 449 in 2015 to 428, and 37 percent from 675 cases reported four years ago. Thefts decreased five percent from the previous year, from 894 to 854, and 34 percent from 1,301 incidents in 2013.

Police investigated 15 homicides in 2016 and 16 in 2015.

Rape cases increased 122 percent from 32 reported in 2015 to 71 reported last year. Fifty-four rapes were reported in 2013, an increase of 31 percent over four years.

City police investigated 144 auto thefts in 2016, an increase of 27 percent from 113 reported in 2015, but 25 percent less than 192 reported in 2013.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said overall crime decreased nearly 18 percent in a year and more than 28 percent in four years. He credited better community policing and citizen cooperation in crime fighting efforts.

