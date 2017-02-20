HACC celebrates 50 years of Hospitality Education

HACC is celebrating 50 years of excellence in Hospitality Education.

Monday morning, students, alumni and the program director joined us to talk about the program and its success.

They also shared several recipes with us.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken with a Tomato Basil Relish and Fontina Cheese Sauce

Yield 4 servings

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

4 chicken breasts, about 5 oz. each

¼ cup vegetable oil, plus as needed for searing

2 tsp. fresh parsley, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

Fontina Cream Sauce

1 pint heavy cream

¼ cup Fontina cheese, shredded

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Lightly pound out the chicken and marinate in oil, salt, pepper, garlic and half the parsley. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours. In the mean time combine all tomato basil relish ingredients in a bowl, cover and set aside.

Once the chicken has marinated for at least 2 hours, combine the panko and parmesan cheese in a small bowl. Preheat an oven to 350˚F. Dredge the chicken, one piece at a time, in the panko mixture, pushing down to help keep the breading on the chicken. In a large skillet over medium high heat, sear the chicken in enough vegetable oil to keep it from sticking until each side is golden brown. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and put in the oven for about 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165˚F.

In a small sauce pan, steam the cream over medium low heat for about 10 minutes or until the cream is hot. Slowly add the Fontina cheese until the cream begins to thicken. Session with the salt and pepper.

Place the chicken on a plate, pour the cream sauce over and finish with the tomato relish.

Tomato Basil Relish Spheres

Yield 4 servings

Tomato Basil Relish

2- 15 oz. cans diced tomato, drained

¼ cup red onion, small dice

5 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 tsp. fresh parsley, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/8 cup white balsamic vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Flavored Liquid Mixture

3.5 oz. Flavored liquid (relish puree)

0.07 oz. Calcium lactate gluconate

Spherification Bath

35.3 oz. Distilled water

0.35 oz. Sodium alginate

Rinsing Bath:

As needed, Distilled water (Enough to submerge spheres)

To make the flavored liquid mixture, combine all the relish ingredients together in a blender and blend until smooth. Pass the pureed mixture through a fine sieve. Place the liquid back into a clean blender container and add calcium lactate gluconate. Blend until well combined. Transfer the flavored liquid mixture to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to sit in the refrigerator overnight to remove air bubbles.

To prepare the spherification bath, mix the proper amount of sodium alginate with distilled water in a blender; blend until the sodium alginate is completely dissolved. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve into a bowl; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight to remove air bubbles.

Reverse Spherification Method

Remove the flavored liquid mixture and the spherification bath mixture from the refrigerator. Prepare a third bowl with just distilled water to act as a rinsing bath. Using a measuring spoon of your choice (teaspoon for smaller spheres, tablespoon for larger spheres), fill the measuring spoon with the flavored liquid mixture. Wipe any excess liquid from the bottom of the spoon. Place the spoon over the Spherification bath, and slightly touching the surface carefully pour the flavored liquid into the bath. Using a small slotted spoon, gently stir the sodium alginate bath around the flavored liquid to completely engulf it in the bath.

Leave the sphere in the sodium alginate bath for approximately 2 minutes (the longer you wait, the thicker the membrane will be). Using a small slotted spoon, carefully remove the sphere from the bath and gently place into rinsing bath (distilled water). When ready to eat, remove from the rinse bath with a slotted spoon.

Apple Crème Brulee with a Caramelized Apple Cider Sauce and Candied Apple Peels

Yield 4 servings

Apple Crème Brulee

4 crisp apples

6 oz. heavy cream

5 egg yolks

½ cup sugar, plus 4 tsp.

½ tsp. vanilla

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Using a paring knife, cut around the top of the apple, with the knife point facing the center, to remove a funnel shape piece. Using a channel knife, remove strips from the outside peel if desired for appearance. Be careful not to remove the peel from the top cut or the apple will not hold its shape when baked. Save these strips for the candied apple peels. Using a melon baller, remove as much of the apple center to shape a cup for the custard. Ensure to not go too deep or too close to the outside so it will hold the custard.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the apples on an ungreased sheet tray and bake for 10 minutes.

Heat the heavy cream in a saucepot over medium heat to a French simmer, just below boiling. In a stainless steel mixing bowl, combine the yolks, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk to combine. Slowly temper the heavy cream into the egg mixture, pouring the hot cream slowly into the eggs while whisking constantly to combine the two temperatures. Strain to remove any lumps.

Pour the custard into the hot apples. Bake until the custard is set, about 30 minutes for a medium size apple. Remove and cool. Just before serving, sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of sugar on top of each custard. Caramelize with a torch.

Caramelized Apple Cider Sauce

1 quart apple cider

In a medium size saucepan, simmer the cider over medium heat until reduced to 1 cup. Cool to room temperature.

Candied Apple Peel

1 cup water

2 cups sugar, plus ¼ cup for dusting

Apple peels, strips

Combine the water and sugar in a medium saucepan. Heat to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat and add the apple peel strips. Let sit at room temperature for 2 hours. Strain off the sugar syrup and dust the peels with sugar.

Sugar Cured Pork Belly and Pickled Asian Slaw on Brioche with a Sriracha Honey Aioli

Yield: 6 sandwiches

Pork Belly

3 lbs. pork belly

4 tsp. kosher salt

4 tsp. dark brown sugar

Cracked pepper to taste

Mix the dry ingredients and rub all around the pork belly. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Cook in a roasting pan at 450 degrees in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Turn the temperature down to 275 degrees for 1-1 ½ hours, making sure it is tender but not mushy. Cool to room temperature, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Brioche Loaf Bread

Yield: 1 Loaf

2 lb. 3.5 oz. all-purpose flour

12 eggs

7/8 oz. salt

3.5 oz. granulated sugar

7/8 oz. active dry yeast

3.5 fl oz. warm water

1 ½ lb. unsalted butter, room temperature

Place the flour, eggs, salt, and sugar into a mixer. Using the dough hook, mix the ingredients together. Combine the yeast and water, then add it to the other ingredients. Knead for approximately 20 minutes on medium speed. The dough will be smooth and shiny. It should not ball up. Slowly add the butter only kneading until the butter is incorporated. Place in a floured bowl and cover. Leave at room temperature until the dough doubles in size. Punch down the dough, then cover and refrigerate overnight. Portion and shape the dough for loaf pans or to make sandwich rolls. Allow to sit at room temperature until the dough doubles in size. Bake at 350 degrees until the bread is golden brown and sounds hollow. Baking time will vary depending on the shape you choose.

Pickled Red Onion and Napa Cabbage

Yield: 2 lbs.

Pickling Liquid

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup white vinegar

2 cups water

2 cups granulated sugar

2 oz. kosher salt

Put all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil until the liquid is clear. Cover and keep warm.

1 head napa cabbage, thinly sliced

2 large green bell peppers, seeded and julienned

1 lb. red onion, julienned

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Place all of the ingredients in a sealable container and mix. Pour warm pickling liquid in. If the vegetables are sticking out of the liquid, weigh them down with a plate or something else that will help them stay submerged. Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.

Honey Sriracha Aioli

Yield: 10 oz.

2 egg yolks

1 tsp. rice wine vinegar

½ tsp. kosher salt

5 oz. light olive oil

2 oz. sriracha

2 oz. honey

Put egg yolks, vinegar and salt in a food processor and blend until the color of the yolks lightens. While the food processor is running, slowly add the oil so it emulsifies. Once the aioli is emulsified, add the sriracha and the honey. Adjust salt to taste. Put in a squeeze bottle for service.

Finishing

Slice the pork belly thin and sear both sides in a pan. Slice the brioche. Remove the pork belly and toast the brioche in the pan. Place the pork belly on one side of the toasted brioche. Top with the pickled onions, peppers, and cabbage. Squirt aioli across the vegetables. Finish with a second piece of toasted brioche. Slice on a bias, and serve.

