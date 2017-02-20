“Golden Girls” inspired cafe opens in NYC

NEW YORK, NY (WHTM) — A cafe celebrating “The Golden Girls” is now open in New York City.
“Rue La Rue Cafe” honors the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan who played Blanch Devereaux on the show.
The cafe is decorated with photos, memorabilia and wardrobe accessories from the actress’ estate.
The cafe’s owner was a close friend of hers.
He also manages her estate which included 220 “Golden Girl”s pieces.
He plans to rotate them throughout the cafe to share them with the public.