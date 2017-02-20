“Golden Girls” inspired cafe opens in NYC

NEW YORK, NY (WHTM) — A cafe celebrating “The Golden Girls” is now open in New York City.

“Rue La Rue Cafe” honors the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan who played Blanch Devereaux on the show.

The cafe is decorated with photos, memorabilia and wardrobe accessories from the actress’ estate.

Rue La Rue Cafe Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery From Rue La Rue's Facebook: "We created a visual timeline near the ceiling of Rue's Cafe by hanging one portrait from each decade of her life." From the Rue La Rue Cafe Facebook: "We are selecting photos from Rue's archive to hang on the walls of the cafe this weekend." Chef Michele Weber's "Betty White Cake"

The cafe’s owner was a close friend of hers.

He also manages her estate which included 220 “Golden Girl”s pieces.

He plans to rotate them throughout the cafe to share them with the public.

