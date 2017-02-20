“Golden Girls” inspired cafe opens in NYC

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
From Rue La Rue's Facebook.
From Rue La Rue's Facebook.

NEW YORK, NY (WHTM) — A cafe celebrating “The Golden Girls” is now open in New York City.

“Rue La Rue Cafe” honors the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan who played Blanch Devereaux on the show.

The cafe is decorated with photos, memorabilia and wardrobe accessories from the actress’ estate.

Rue La Rue Cafe Photos

The cafe’s owner was a close friend of hers.

He also manages her estate which included 220 “Golden Girl”s pieces.

He plans to rotate them throughout the cafe to share them with the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s