Crash closes part of Route 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 222 is closed in Lancaster County due to a crash.

The crash involves three vehicles and happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Landis Valley Road in Manheim Township.

According to a Lancaster County 911 dispatcher, southbound lanes of Route 222 are closed as a result.

Authorities could not immediately provide information about injuries or other details.

