Court paper: Sword used in slayings of Lancaster brothers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old charged in the stabbing deaths of two brothers in their Lancaster home told police that one of the victims was killed with a large sword.

Joshua Michael Proper admitted to investigators that he and 19-year-old Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr. entered the home in the 600 block of Poplar Street early Sunday to steal money from the residents. He said they got into the home through a first-floor window and encountered 61-year-old Leroy Kinsey in the living room before stabbing him in the chest, shoulder and neck, the criminal complaint states.

Proper told police he and Cristo-Munoz then went to the second floor and found 62-year-old Richard Walton in a front bedroom. He said Cristo-Munoz used the sword to strike Walton’s lower body and legs.

Authorities said a caretaker who lived in the home escaped and called 911 after hearing suspicious noises.

Responding officers found the suspects hiding in the basement. They said the two had blood all over their clothing, while Munoz had a knife in his sweatshirt pocket and Proper had Kinsey’s wallet.

The two are charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, burglary and robbery. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 3.

