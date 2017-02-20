Chambersburg man arrested for attempted homicide

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Chambersburg man wanted for his role in an October shooting.

Raheem Knight, 22, turned himself into police Monday after learning that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Knight is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment following the incident Oct. 9 in the 300 block of Martin Avenue.

He was placed in the Franklin County Jail without bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...