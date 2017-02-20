Chambersburg man arrested for attempted homicide

By Published: Updated:
Raheem Knight (submitted)
Raheem Knight (submitted)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Chambersburg man wanted for his role in an October shooting.

Raheem Knight, 22, turned himself into police Monday after learning that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Knight is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment following the incident Oct. 9 in the 300 block of Martin Avenue.

He was placed in the Franklin County Jail without bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s