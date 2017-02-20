Bears fall 5-1 to Bridgeport

02/19/2017 – (Bridgeport, CT- February 19, 2017)-Chris Bourque scored, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers defeated the Hershey Bears hockey team 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport extended its winning streak to seven games.

Bridgeport’s Travis St. Denis opened the scoring at 5:44 of the opening period, scoring on an odd-man rush. His wrist shot from the left wing rolled through the arm of Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek to make it 1-0.

Bridgeport scored again at 16:26 of the second period to extend the lead. Bracken Kearns notched his team leading 18th goal of the season, redirecting a Ryan Pulock shot through the five-hole of Vanecek to make it 2-0 Bridgeport.

The Bears came out determined in the third period and scored on the power play only 3:42 into the frame. Defender Christian Djoos fed Bourque on the right point. The veteran walked in and snapped a shot past the blocker of Bridgeport goaltender Jaroslav Halak to make it 2-1. The goal was Bourque’s 15th on the season.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the fifth straight game to add to the Sound Tigers lead, striking on the power play at 10:40 to regain Bridgeport’ two goal lead. Pulock’s slap shot from the point hit Hershey’s Vanecek in the head, and with the goaltender stunned, Verhaeghe popped the rebound into the goal.

Kyle Burroughs would make it 4-1 exactly two minutes later, beating Vanecek with a slap shot from the blue line. Down by three, Hershey coach Troy Mann pulled Vanecek for an extra attacker with four minutes remaining. Josh Ho-Sang added to Bridgeport’s lead as he was awarded a goal after being pulled down on a breakaway with the net empty. Ho-Sang’s ninth goal of the season came at 16:20 and made it 5-1.

Bridgeport outshot Hershey 29-25. The two teams meet again next Sunday at the Webster Bank Arena at 3 p.m.

The Bears visit Hartford next Friday. Hershey returns to home ice on Saturday to host the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. That evening is Ames Janitorial Services Rally Towel Night and Banking/Finance Night. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

