Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars

In this 2015 photo, a Google self-driving SUV is viewed in Austin, Texas. Hustling to bring cars that drive themselves to a road near you, Google finds itself somewhere that has frustrated many before: Waiting for help from California's department of motor vehicles. Over the summer, Google expanded its road testing from Silicon Valley to Texas, where state law would not prohibit cars without pedals and a wheel.
ATLANTA (AP) – Self-driving vehicles could one day begin tooling down a bustling Atlanta street full of cars, buses, bicyclists and college students, as the city vies with other communities nationwide to test the emerging technology.

City officials say they aim to demonstrate such a vehicle on North Avenue as early as September.

Atlanta would be among the largest urban areas testing so-called autonomous vehicles if its plans come together.

Nationwide, 10 sites last month were designated as “proving grounds” for automated vehicles by the U.S. Department of Transportation. They include North Carolina turnpikes, the eastern Iowa prairie and a vehicle testing site in Michigan.

Atlanta isn’t on the list, but city officials nevertheless hope to make an impact.

