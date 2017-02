HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say they took five juveniles into custody after finding four different handguns in their possession.

The guns were found Saturday night during a probation check at a home in the 1200 block of Market Street.

Police say there were nine juveniles at the home, five of which either had or were trying to hide three .380 caliber handguns and one .22 caliber handgun.

The five face firearms charges. Two other juveniles were arrested for probation violations.

