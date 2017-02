HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize Technical Sergeant Jared W. Richter, of Lewisberry.

He served in the US Air Force and is currently stationed at Elmendorf/Richardson Base in Anchorage Alaska.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

