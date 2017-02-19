Two charged in Lancaster double homicide of disabled brothers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified 61-year-old Leroy Kinsey and 62-year-old Richard Walton, two disabled brothers, as the victims of Sunday morning’s homicide. Investigators believe this attack was random, the victims and suspects did not know each other, and they say this was a burglary than went terribly wrong.

Lancaster City Police have charged 18-year old Joshua Michael Proper and 19-year-old Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr. with two counts of criminal homicide, one count of burglary, one count of criminal conspiracy and two counts of robbery. Both suspects are being held for processing and arraignment.

Investigators say the men’s caretaker is the one who called 911 after hearing suspicious noises inside the home. He fled out a window, called 911, and waited for the responding officers to arrive.

“They were both great people. They wouldn’t have hurt nobody,” said Michelle Burkholder, Kinsey’s daughter.

Burkholder says her uncle did not have legs, and neither men would have been able to defend themselves from an attack.

Dalton Bauder lives next door to the victims. He tells ABC27 News he heard yelling and then banging.

“I’m not necessarily worried about my own safety as much as I’m just worried about everyone on the block being able to pay attention to what’s going on and to each other, helping out, and making sure that stuff like this doesn’t happen,” Bauder said.

An officer observed the one victim injured lying on the first floor and forced entry into the home to attempt to provide assistance.

The second victim was found in a second-floor bedroom.

Kinsey and Walton sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest area.

After locating the deceased victims inside the home, officers found and detained Proper and Cristo-Munoz, who were attempting to hide in the basement of 627 Poplar Street.

The officers noticed that both suspects had blood on their clothing and also had items belonging to the victims.

Detectives say they forced entry into the home through a first-floor window and demanded money from the victims and then repeatedly stabbed them, before fleeing to the basement when the patrol officers arrived.

“There’s still a lot of work to do. We still have a lot of things to piece together, things that happened prior to this incident,” said Capt. Michael Winters, who heads the criminal investigations division at the Lancaster City Police Department.

While two arrests have been made, the investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on their website, http://www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

