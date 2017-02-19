SpaceX launches rocket from NASA’s historic moon pad

A Space X Falcon9 rocket sits on the launch pad, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla Last-minute rocket trouble forced SpaceX on Saturday to delay its inaugural launch from NASA's historic moon pad. SpaceX halted the countdown with just 13 seconds remaining. The problem with the second-stage thrust control actually cropped up several minutes earlier. With just a single second to get the Falcon rocket airborne, flight controllers could not resolve the issue in time. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – NASA’s historic moonshot pad is back in business.

A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. It’s carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station.

Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA’s final shuttle mission nearly six years ago.

This is SpaceX’s first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer. As an extra treat for spectators, SpaceX aims to land the booster rocket back at Cape Canaveral following liftoff. That recycling feat has been accomplished only twice before.

SpaceX is leasing the pad from NASA for 20 years. The company hopes to launch U.S. astronauts from there next year.

A launch attempt on Saturday was scuttled.

