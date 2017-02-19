Police: Two men found dead in Lancaster home after reported burglary

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are investigating the death of two men after their bodies were found in a home where a burglary was reported.

Officers were called to the home along the 600 block of Poplar Street Saturday around 1 a.m.

Officers secured the area outside of the home as another officer looked inside the first-floor window and saw a man lying on the floor. The man was bleeding and did not respond when the officer tried to get his attention.

When police went inside they discovered that the man on the first floor was dead.

While searching the home, officers found a man on the second floor–bleeding and unresponsive, who was later confirmed dead.

According to police, both men suffered traumatic injuries.

Other officers, who were at the back of the home found a person on the roof, who said that he had called 911 and left the house after hearing someone inside.

Upon checking the rest of the home, the officers located two additional males inside the home.

The men were detained and brought to the Lancaster City Police station for further investigation.

The scene was secured as a crime scene and investigators are currently processing the scene for evidence. Investigators are also conducting interviews and canvassing the neighborhood.

This incident is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

The identities and address of the victims are not being released at this time, while investigators attempt to locate and notify the family.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this assault is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, http://www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

