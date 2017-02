EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) Police said a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said Silvia Morales Fontanez, 33, was using a crosswalk on Main Street when she was struck by the vehicle Saturday around 6 p.m. She was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

The driver has been identified as Dorothy Lykens, 86.

No charges have been filed. The crash is still under investigation.

