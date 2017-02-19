Outdoors Report: black bear season

The Pennsylvania black bear season has come and gone and the total harvest figures show a decrease in the number of bears harvested this past season. Do we have less bears? Were there fewer hunters? What’s the scoop?

Do the results show an overall statewide decrease or only in certain areas?

What about the average size of bears taken? Did we have some trophy bears as in years past?

Pennsylvania has always been a leader in the numbers and size of black bears. There is no reason to think anything will change.

For abc27 Outdoors, I’m Kermit Henning.

