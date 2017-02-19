Motorsports enthusiasts pack the Farm Show Complex for Motorama Events 2017

By Published: Updated:
motorama

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Motorsports enthusiasts have packed the Farm Show Complex this weekend for the 39th annual Motorama Events.

Motorama Events 2017 features exhibits, vendors, custom vehicle displays, race car displays and plenty of live racing.

It is expected to draw eight-hundred Arenacross riders who will put on a show. Competitors will ride motorcycles, four-wheelers, and for the first time in its history three-wheelers.

Additional competitions are being held including go-kart racing, Remote Control Demolition Derby and even robot combat matches.

The event runs until at 5 p.m. today. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Related Posts

2 thoughts on “Motorsports enthusiasts pack the Farm Show Complex for Motorama Events 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s