Motorsports enthusiasts pack the Farm Show Complex for Motorama Events 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Motorsports enthusiasts have packed the Farm Show Complex this weekend for the 39th annual Motorama Events.

Motorama Events 2017 features exhibits, vendors, custom vehicle displays, race car displays and plenty of live racing.

It is expected to draw eight-hundred Arenacross riders who will put on a show. Competitors will ride motorcycles, four-wheelers, and for the first time in its history three-wheelers.

Additional competitions are being held including go-kart racing, Remote Control Demolition Derby and even robot combat matches.

The event runs until at 5 p.m. today. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children.

