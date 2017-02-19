Local scout looks to make park in Cumberland County healthier

EAST PENNSBORO TWP. (WHTM) – An Eagle Scout project could make the East Pennsboro Township community a little more healthy.

16-year-old Ethan Beigh has been a scout since he was six. He’s looking to put fitness equipment in Adams Ricci Park to promote health and wellness.

Beigh must complete the project by the time he’s 18 in order to become an Eagle Scout.

“I’m really, really excited about it,” Beigh said. “I am this close to finishing off my journey.”

Beigh is starting to fund raise for the $6,000 he needs in order for construction to start this summer. You can click here to donate to his Go Fund Me account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...