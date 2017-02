HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg’s crime rate is dropping, according to the city’s police chief and mayor.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Police Chief Thomas Carter will hold a press conference Monday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. to provide statistics about the city’s crime rate.

The leaders said in a press release, better community policing and residents cooperating with crime fighting efforts have helped the decline.

