Gift of Life Celebration Hershey

By Published: Updated:
gifts-of-life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Right now, in Pennsylvania, over 5,400 people are waiting for an organ transplant. 4,700 plus for a kidney, according to Gift of Life.

On Sunday afternoon, the “Gifts of Life, Acts of Love” Living Donor Recognition ceremony was held at Hershey Country Club to honor kidney donors.

PA State Representative Tarah Toohill of Pennsylvania’s 116th District, who donated a kidney to her mother, served as keynote speaker.

Living donors received a special certificate of honor, a rose, and a lapel pin.

Recipients also were given a pin. When put together, the pins form a heart to read “I gave the gift of life,” representing the living donor, and “I received the gift of life,” on the recipient’s half.

For more information on become a donor click below.

http://www.donors1.org/

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s