Gift of Life Celebration Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Right now, in Pennsylvania, over 5,400 people are waiting for an organ transplant. 4,700 plus for a kidney, according to Gift of Life.

On Sunday afternoon, the “Gifts of Life, Acts of Love” Living Donor Recognition ceremony was held at Hershey Country Club to honor kidney donors.

PA State Representative Tarah Toohill of Pennsylvania’s 116th District, who donated a kidney to her mother, served as keynote speaker.

Living donors received a special certificate of honor, a rose, and a lapel pin.

Recipients also were given a pin. When put together, the pins form a heart to read “I gave the gift of life,” representing the living donor, and “I received the gift of life,” on the recipient’s half.

For more information on become a donor click below.

http://www.donors1.org/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...