YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency responders have been at a house fire in Conewago Township, York County, for several hours.

The fire started around 2:30pm on Buck Road. Firefighters have not said whether anyone was hurt. An ABC27 crew on the scene saw an ambulance leave with its lights on.

The American Red Cross has been called to the scene.

